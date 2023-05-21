StockNews.com Begins Coverage on BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BlueLinx (NYSE:BXC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of BlueLinx from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

BlueLinx Stock Down 1.5 %

BlueLinx stock opened at $85.18 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.87. The firm has a market cap of $774.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 3.08. BlueLinx has a fifty-two week low of $57.49 and a fifty-two week high of $93.22.

Institutional Trading of BlueLinx

BlueLinx ( NYSE:BXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $847.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.00 million. BlueLinx had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 32.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that BlueLinx will post 12.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXC. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BlueLinx by 45.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 5,061 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 7.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,579 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in BlueLinx by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in BlueLinx by 75.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 123,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,888,000 after buying an additional 53,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BlueLinx by 7.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,883,000 after buying an additional 38,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About BlueLinx

BlueLinx Holdings, Inc engages in the distribution of building and industrial products. Its products include structural and specialty. The Structural products consist of plywood, oriented strand board, rebar and remesh, lumber, spruce and other wood used for structural support, walls, and flooring in construction projects.

