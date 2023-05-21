Pensana (LON:PRE) Trading Up 1.7%

Pensana Plc (LON:PRE – Get Rating) was up 1.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 28 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 27.50 ($0.34). Approximately 308,622 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 699,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.05 ($0.34).

Pensana Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £70.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -687.50 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 37.09 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 47.83.

About Pensana

Pensana Plc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Angola. The company primarily explores for neodymium and praseodymium (NdPr) deposits. Its flagship assets are the Saltend rare earth project located in the United Kingdom and the Longonjo NdPr project located in Angola. The company was formerly known as Pensana Rare Earths Plc and changed its name to Pensana Plc in February 2021.

