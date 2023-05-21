Sernova (TSE:SVA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Sernova Corp. (TSE:SVA – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.91 and last traded at C$0.89. 48,505 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 125,820 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price objective on shares of Sernova in a report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Sernova Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 18.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$269.96 million, a P/E ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.89 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.92.

About Sernova

Sernova ( TSE:SVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sernova Corp. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sernova Corp. operates as a clinical-stage regenerative medicine therapeutics company in Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of regenerative medicine therapeutics, including its proprietary Cell Pouch and associated technologies consisting of therapeutic cells and local cellular immune protection.

