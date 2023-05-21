Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Trading 2.2% Higher

Sovereign Metals Limited (LON:SVML – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 23 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 23 ($0.29). 17,397 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 22,338 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 22.50 ($0.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 83 ($1.04) price target on shares of Sovereign Metals in a report on Monday, February 13th.

Sovereign Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1,150.00 and a beta of 1.07.

Sovereign Metals Company Profile

Sovereign Metals Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, exploration, development, and appraisal of mineral resource projects in Malawi. Its flagship project is the Kasiya rutile deposit in Malawi. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Perth, Australia.

