Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BYD. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Boyd Gaming from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $75.29.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Boyd Gaming Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $66.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.19 and its 200-day moving average is $61.94. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $71.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 18.48%. The company had revenue of $963.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.59 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $2,550,153.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,102,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Boyd Gaming news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,297,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William S. Boyd sold 39,525 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $2,550,153.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,102,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,875,492.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,901 shares of company stock worth $6,019,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Boyd Gaming

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after buying an additional 359,698 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,760,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,575,000 after buying an additional 198,916 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,250,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after buying an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company, which engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest and South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of eight casinos that primarily serve the resident population in the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.