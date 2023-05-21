Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP) Trading 0.3% Higher

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBINP – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.75 and last traded at $19.60. 7,057 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 86% from the average session volume of 3,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.55.

Merchants Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.73.

Merchants Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.93%.

Merchants Bancorp Company Profile

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

