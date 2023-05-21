Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL) Trading 0.3% Higher

Petershill Partners PLC (LON:PHLL – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 151.74 ($1.90) and last traded at GBX 150 ($1.88). 532,994 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 651,353 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 149.60 ($1.87).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Petershill Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 290 ($3.63) price objective for the company.

Petershill Partners Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 6.11. The firm has a market cap of £1.71 billion and a PE ratio of -468.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 161.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 169.33.

Petershill Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Petershill Partners

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Petershill Partners’s previous dividend of $0.04. Petershill Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -4,375.00%.

In other news, insider Naguib Kheraj acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.88) per share, with a total value of £450,000 ($563,697.86). Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Petershill Partners

Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

