Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group (NASDAQ:VEDU) Shares Up 1.6%

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.62. 45,674 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 59,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.61.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.75.

Get Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VEDU – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 57,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.15% of Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Company Profile

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc provides private online and in person educational programs and services to Canadian and international students that reside in Canada and internationally. The company's educational programs include Ontario secondary school diploma, career-oriented two-year college and four-year university diploma programs, vocational education programs, and master programs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.