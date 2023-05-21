Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.60.

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.20.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

