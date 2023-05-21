Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays raised their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $71.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $269.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $250.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.20.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.18 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.29%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 152.4% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX)

