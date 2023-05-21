Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ) Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (BATS:PSFJ – Get Rating) were down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.29 and last traded at $22.29. Approximately 6,971 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $22.36.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF by 158.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $235,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,023,000.

About Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (July) ETF (PSFJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

