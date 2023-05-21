Belden (NYSE:BDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

BDC has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.80.

Belden Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BDC opened at $85.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Belden has a 1 year low of $47.89 and a 1 year high of $92.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.31.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.83%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Belden will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.49, for a total transaction of $203,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,453.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Belden

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in Belden by 2.8% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Belden by 11.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Belden by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Belden

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

