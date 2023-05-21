WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO) Stock Price Down 0.4%

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) shares dropped 0.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.69 and last traded at $20.69. Approximately 566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.79.

WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 million, a P/E ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund stock. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (NYSEARCA:WGRO – Get Rating) by 19.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned approximately 5.38% of WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund worth $221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund

The WisdomTree U.S. Growth & Momentum Fund (WGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ONeil Growth index. The fund tracks a factor-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected by a combination of several growth and momentum factors. WGRO was launched on Jun 24, 2021 and is managed by WisdomTree.

