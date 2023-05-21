Swiss Prime Site (OTCMKTS:SWPRF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

Swiss Prime Site AG (OTCMKTS:SWPRF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $89.03 and last traded at $89.03. Approximately 232 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average daily volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.10.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.10 and its 200 day moving average is $83.74.

Swiss Prime Site AG is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, sale, management, development, and leasing of real estate properties. It operates through the Real Estate and Services segments. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition of commercial properties and buildings as well as the development and implementation of real estate projects.

