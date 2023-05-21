musicMagpie (LON:MMAG) Shares Down 7.4%

Shares of musicMagpie plc (LON:MMAG – Get Rating) fell 7.4% on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 22 ($0.28) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.28). 212,457 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 590,529 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.75 ($0.30).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of musicMagpie in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get musicMagpie alerts:

musicMagpie Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 26.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 28.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.02. The company has a market capitalization of £23.72 million, a PE ratio of -440.00 and a beta of 4.07.

musicMagpie Company Profile

musicMagpie plc engages in the re-commerce of consumer technology, books, and disc media products in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company buys, refurbishes, rents, and sells consumer technology products, including smartphones, tablets, consoles, and personal computers; and CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays, and video games.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.