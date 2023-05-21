Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (BATS:PSFD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $25.77 and last traded at $25.77. Approximately 3,046 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.83.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 million, a P/E ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.59.

Institutional Trading of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Swan SOS Flex (January) ETF (PSFD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSFD was launched on Dec 22, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

