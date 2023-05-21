John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB) Stock Price Down 0.2%

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JHCB – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.71 and last traded at $20.71. Approximately 101 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 3,950 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JHCB. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000.

About John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF

The John Hancock Corporate Bond ETF (JHCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is actively managed to focus on investment-grade corporate bonds, of any maturity, that are perceived as undervalued. JHCB was launched on Mar 30, 2021 and is managed by John Hancock.

