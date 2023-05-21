Neometals (OTCMKTS:RRSSF) Shares Down 1.2%

Neometals Ltd (OTCMKTS:RRSSF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as 0.40 and last traded at 0.41. Approximately 3,100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 6,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at 0.42.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is 0.41 and its 200 day moving average is 0.54.

Neometals Ltd. engages in mineral exploration. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Titanium/Vanadium, and Others segments. Its projects include Mount Edwards, ELi Process, and Barrambie Vanadium and Titanium. The company was founded by Christopher John Reed on December 20, 2001 and is headquartered in West Perth, Australia.

