Intelligent Ultrasound Group (LON:IUG) Trading Up 7.4%

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc (LON:IUG – Get Rating) was up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 15 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 11.65 ($0.15). Approximately 516,264 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the average daily volume of 368,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.85 ($0.14).

Intelligent Ultrasound Group Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £38.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,165.00 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 2.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 9.64.

About Intelligent Ultrasound Group

Intelligent Ultrasound Group plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes medical training simulators and clinical ultrasound software in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It provides ScanNav Assist, an AI-based ultrasound software products that provide real-time image analysis during protocol-based scanning in the women's health sector; ScanNav Anatomy Peripheral Nerve Block (PNB), an AI based ultrasound software, which can automatically identify and highlight key anatomical structures in a live ultrasound image; and ScanNav Detect, which facilitate the automatic recognition of abnormalities within a general medical ultrasound scan.

