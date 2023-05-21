Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Credicorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $153.00.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Credicorp Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of BAP opened at $132.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp has a twelve month low of $113.21 and a twelve month high of $158.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Credicorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $6.7385 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.94. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in Credicorp by 1,438.5% during the 1st quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 691,134 shares of the bank’s stock worth $91,499,000 after acquiring an additional 646,212 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Credicorp by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,108,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $150,432,000 after acquiring an additional 489,238 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 805.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after acquiring an additional 466,898 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Credicorp by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,515,000 after acquiring an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Credicorp during the 1st quarter worth about $50,933,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.