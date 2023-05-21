Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Shares Down 2.8%

Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.10 and last traded at $5.20. Approximately 350,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 239% from the average daily volume of 103,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $279.50 million, a P/E ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PV. Westchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,712,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,314,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 475,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 38,202 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Primavera Capital Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

About Primavera Capital Acquisition

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

