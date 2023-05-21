Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

TFC has been the subject of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup upgraded Truist Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Truist Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $46.24.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TFC stock opened at $29.70 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.68. Truist Financial has a 1 year low of $25.56 and a 1 year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Truist Financial will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Truist Financial news, Director Charles A. Patton purchased 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe bought 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles A. Patton bought 3,668 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at $69,692. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

