Eguana Technologies (OTCMKTS:EGTYF) Trading Down 11.1%

Eguana Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:EGTYF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 11.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 359,475 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 754% from the average session volume of 42,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.14.

Eguana Technologies Trading Down 11.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of residential and small commercial energy storage systems. It offers power electronics for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Europe and North America. The company was founded by Michael A. Carten, David Anthony Carten, Jon Dogterom, and Brent Harris on November 4, 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

