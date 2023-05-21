BlueRiver Acquisition (NYSE:BLUA) Stock Price Up 0.5%

BlueRiver Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:BLUA – Get Rating) rose 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.26 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 31,997 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 112,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

BlueRiver Acquisition Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.11.

Institutional Trading of BlueRiver Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUA. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 154.3% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,136,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,256,000 after buying an additional 689,841 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 356.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 784,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,767,000 after purchasing an additional 612,476 shares in the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 317.1% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 534,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 406,061 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BlueRiver Acquisition by 164.9% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 445,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,368,000 after purchasing an additional 277,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in BlueRiver Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $2,032,000. 76.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlueRiver Acquisition

Blueriver Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of technology, media, telecom, and entertainment industries.

