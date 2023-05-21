ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL) Shares Up 0.3%

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN (NYSEARCA:SCDL – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.87 and last traded at $28.87. Approximately 2 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.56.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETRACS 2x Leveraged US Dividend Factor TR ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.