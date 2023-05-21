AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

AZZ Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $905.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $47.57.

AZZ Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.66%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About AZZ

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,090,000 after buying an additional 44,626 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 1.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 23.7% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AZZ by 57.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.

