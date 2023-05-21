AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AZZ opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $905.80 million, a P/E ratio of -18.00 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.23. AZZ has a 52-week low of $30.21 and a 52-week high of $47.57.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 25th. AZZ’s dividend payout ratio is currently -33.66%.
AZZ Inc engages in the provision of hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions. It operates through the following segments: AZZ Metal Coatings, AZZ Precoat Metals, and AZZ Infrastructure Solutions. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment provides metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating.
