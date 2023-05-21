StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Bank of America (NYSE:BAC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) in a report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

BAC has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Bank of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $35.20 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.77.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of BAC stock opened at $28.11 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $26.32 and a 52-week high of $38.60. The stock has a market cap of $224.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.54.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 21.85% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bank of America will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bank of America

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares during the period. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Further Reading

