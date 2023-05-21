StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UGI (NYSE:UGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UGI. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.

UGI Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE UGI opened at $28.03 on Thursday. UGI has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.

UGI Increases Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.16). UGI had a positive return on equity of 11.38% and a negative net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -49.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3,611.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,631,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Featured Articles

