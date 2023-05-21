StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UGI (NYSE:UGI)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on UGI. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of UGI from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.50.
UGI Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE UGI opened at $28.03 on Thursday. UGI has a 52-week low of $27.23 and a 52-week high of $44.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.05 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.
UGI Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.35%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -49.15%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On UGI
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,745,000. Edmp Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3,611.2% during the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,049,082 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of UGI during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,631,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,719,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $120,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.
