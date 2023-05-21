Insider Selling: SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) CFO Sells $88,715.52 in Stock

SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) CFO Anshul Maheshwari sold 3,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $88,715.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,958.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Anshul Maheshwari also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, April 3rd, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,229 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $23,719.70.
  • On Tuesday, February 28th, Anshul Maheshwari sold 1,986 shares of SI-BONE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $41,706.00.

SI-BONE stock opened at $26.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.30. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.14 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBNGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.10. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 54.17% and a negative net margin of 47.11%. The company had revenue of $31.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SIBN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SI-BONE from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on SI-BONE from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on SI-BONE from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on SI-BONE from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on SI-BONE from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIBN. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of SI-BONE by 1,003.3% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 695,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,453,000 after buying an additional 632,071 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 154.6% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 900,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after acquiring an additional 547,141 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 50.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,084,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,513,000 after acquiring an additional 364,391 shares during the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,849,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SI-BONE by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,162,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,810,000 after acquiring an additional 266,009 shares during the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SI-BONE, Inc engages in the provision of implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy. It offers a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system, called iFuse, used to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that often causes severe lower back pain.

