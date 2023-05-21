Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.5 %
UBA opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $20.35.
Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 140.85%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile
Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Urstadt Biddle Properties (UBA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urstadt Biddle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.