Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Trading Down 1.5 %

UBA opened at $19.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $778.73 million, a PE ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Urstadt Biddle Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is presently 140.85%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Urstadt Biddle Properties Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Urstadt Biddle Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Urstadt Biddle Properties by 442.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.26% of the company’s stock.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of commercial properties. It operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwich, CT.

