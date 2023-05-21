Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Power Integrations by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Power Integrations by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Power Integrations by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

