Insider Selling: Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) VP Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) VP Doug Bailey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.41, for a total transaction of $82,410.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 108,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,902,669.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Power Integrations Stock Performance
Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.16 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.88 and a 200-day moving average of $79.22.
Power Integrations Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Power Integrations
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently weighed in on POWI shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.43.
About Power Integrations
Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Power Integrations (POWI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.