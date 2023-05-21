StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Shares of UE stock opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Urban Edge Properties has a twelve month low of $12.91 and a twelve month high of $18.91. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.80.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $99.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 454.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Urban Edge Properties by 63.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth about $47,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

