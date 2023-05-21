Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $81,041.20 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Monday, April 3rd, Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16.

Alarm.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $78.99.

Institutional Trading of Alarm.com

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $209.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.28 million. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 25.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

Alarm.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.