Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $81,041.20 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Rating) insider Daniel Ramos sold 1,660 shares of Alarm.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.82, for a total value of $81,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,920.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Daniel Ramos also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 3rd, Daniel Ramos sold 2,044 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total value of $101,464.16.
Alarm.com Price Performance
NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $50.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.48. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.67, a P/E/G ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.03. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.92 and a 52-week high of $78.99.
Institutional Trading of Alarm.com
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.9% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,333 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 25.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com during the third quarter worth about $867,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have issued reports on ALRM shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on Alarm.com from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alarm.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.
Alarm.com Company Profile
Alarm.com Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of wireless and web-enabled security system technology. The firm offers security, video monitoring, and energy management solutions. It operates through the Alarm.com and Other segments. The Alarm.com segment represents cloud-based platform for the connected home and related connected home solutions.
