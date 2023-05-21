Insider Buying: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Buys $92,150.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) Director James C. Madden acquired 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Genpact Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of G opened at $38.00 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.
Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.
Genpact Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Genpact
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.
Genpact Company Profile
Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Genpact (G)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.