Insider Buying: Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Director Buys $92,150.00 in Stock

Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) Director James C. Madden acquired 2,500 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.86 per share, with a total value of $92,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,947 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,746.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of G opened at $38.00 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.19 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Genpact had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.1375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in G. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genpact during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 136.7% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

G has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $54.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Genpact from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.00.

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

