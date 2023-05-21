TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) Price Target Cut to $68.00

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Piper Sandler from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

TTE has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TotalEnergies from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $64.40.

Shares of TTE stock opened at $60.43 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $149.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14. TotalEnergies has a fifty-two week low of $44.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.05.

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 28.51% and a net margin of 7.82%. Research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.543 per share. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 28.6% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 20,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 26.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,029,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,880,000 after purchasing an additional 636,569 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in TotalEnergies by 77.8% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in TotalEnergies in the first quarter worth $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

