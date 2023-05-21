Elders Limited (ASX:ELD) Insider Acquires A$103,350.00 in Stock

Elders Limited (ASX:ELD – Get Rating) insider Ian Wilton bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$6.89 ($4.62) per share, with a total value of A$103,350.00 ($69,362.42).

Elders Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

Elders Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Elders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.20. Elders’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

About Elders

Elders Limited provides agricultural products and services to rural and regional customers primarily in Australia. The company operates through Branch Network, Wholesale Products, and Feed and Processing Services segments. It offers rural farm inputs, such as fertilizers, seeds, agricultural chemicals, animal health products, and general rural merchandise, as well as professional production and cropping advisory services; and provides retail services through corporate owned stores and through the Tucker Pet and Produce brand to independently owned member stores.

