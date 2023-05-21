StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on UHS. Stephens lowered their price objective on Universal Health Services from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on Universal Health Services from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised Universal Health Services from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $137.71.

Universal Health Services Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of UHS opened at $134.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.37. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $82.50 and a one year high of $154.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.41.

Universal Health Services Dividend Announcement

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Universal Health Services will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $439,733.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Universal Health Services news, CEO Marc D. Miller sold 44,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $6,292,291.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 160,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,878,634.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eileen C. Mcdonnell sold 3,107 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total value of $439,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,547.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,258 shares of company stock worth $10,733,371 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 362,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,925,000 after acquiring an additional 105,322 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 8,429 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $813,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 259.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,370 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 11,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

