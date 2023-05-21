U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Up 1.4 %

USPH stock opened at $113.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $73.30 and a 12 month high of $131.50.

U.S. Physical Therapy Announces Dividend

U.S. Physical Therapy ( NYSE:USPH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $148.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.77 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.63%.

Insider Activity at U.S. Physical Therapy

In related news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, Director Clayton Trier sold 370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $37,995.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,470 shares in the company, valued at $767,094.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey P. Hendrickson sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $45,121.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,078.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,814 shares of company stock worth $484,853 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On U.S. Physical Therapy

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 133.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. It operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

