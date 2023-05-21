Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Twilio from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $82.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Twilio from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $79.11.

Twilio Trading Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $51.21 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.30 and a 200 day moving average of $55.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 6.16. Twilio has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $110.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.82 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 34.79% and a negative return on equity of 6.91%. As a group, analysts forecast that Twilio will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total value of $543,534.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Dana Wagner sold 8,461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.24, for a total transaction of $543,534.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,462,833.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 20,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.22, for a total transaction of $1,301,996.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 248,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,930,734.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,991 shares of company stock valued at $2,633,220 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Twilio by 39.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 29.1% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Twilio by 57.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,959 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Twilio by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,429 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,765,000 after acquiring an additional 48,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

