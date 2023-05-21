StockNews.com Begins Coverage on UDR (NYSE:UDR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on UDR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on UDR in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on UDR from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.16.

Shares of UDR opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.66. UDR has a 12-month low of $37.18 and a 12-month high of $50.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is a positive change from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 560.02%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 96.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 6,400.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of UDR in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of UDR by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

