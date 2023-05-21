AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $184.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $193.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $201.68.
AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 0.2 %
AVB opened at $176.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. AvalonBay Communities has a 12-month low of $153.07 and a 12-month high of $220.42.
About AvalonBay Communities
AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.
