American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of American Water Works from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $156.00.
American Water Works Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $141.45 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 12-month low of $122.77 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $146.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.86.
American Water Works Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.7075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.20%.
Institutional Trading of American Water Works
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 1.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,429 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 6.4% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 44.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 46,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 14,252 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in American Water Works by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 205,705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,506 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.06% of the company’s stock.
American Water Works Company Profile
American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment offers water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment includes the military services group, which enters into long-term contracts with the U.S.
