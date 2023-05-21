AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AZN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.48) to GBX 126 ($1.58) in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Shares of AZN stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of $52.65 and a 12-month high of $76.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average of $68.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 16,190,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,123,759,000 after buying an additional 10,895,302 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 21,545,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,465,000 after buying an additional 4,348,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 272.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,572,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,415,000 after buying an additional 4,077,583 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth about $254,290,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 2,180.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,918,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,677,000 after buying an additional 3,746,688 shares in the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

