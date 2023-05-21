Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on AXON. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $237.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Axon Enterprise from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $236.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Axon Enterprise from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $300.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $232.64.

Axon Enterprise Stock Down 2.4 %

AXON stock opened at $196.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.16 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $83.01 and a 12 month high of $229.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.61.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.28. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $336.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.91 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, CFO Brittany Bagley purchased 250 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $200.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 109,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at $21,834,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 39,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.81, for a total value of $8,442,271.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,798,701 shares in the company, valued at $603,987,662.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 99,290 shares of company stock worth $21,547,805. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

