American Express (NYSE:AXP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the payment services company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Express from $132.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $177.41.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of AXP stock opened at $152.95 on Thursday. American Express has a twelve month low of $130.65 and a twelve month high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Express will post 11.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 8th that permits the company to buyback 120,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the payment services company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 25.24%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other news, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 5,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total value of $952,181.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,045 shares in the company, valued at $1,229,493.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Monique Herena sold 15,217 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.18, for a total value of $2,635,280.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,644.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Express

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in American Express during the first quarter worth approximately $448,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in American Express during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

