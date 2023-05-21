Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) CEO Bobak R. Azamian Sells 8,000 Shares

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) CEO Bobak R. Azamian sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $127,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,043,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,585,385.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.2 %
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The company has a current ratio of 15.74, a quick ratio of 15.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $19.66.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.67 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TARS. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 182.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,463 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 110.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,157 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.
