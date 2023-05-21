StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.79.

Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Devices during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Taylor Devices by 6.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Devices during the first quarter valued at about $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.

