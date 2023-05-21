StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TAYD opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. Taylor Devices has a 1 year low of $8.13 and a 1 year high of $23.79.
Taylor Devices (NASDAQ:TAYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Taylor Devices had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $9.89 million during the quarter.
Taylor Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of shock absorption, rate control, and energy storage devices. Its products include metal bellows dampers, fluid viscous dampers, landing and arresting gear, pumpkin mounts, isolation systems, custom applications, crane buffers, shock absorbers, liquid die springs, lock up devices, and machined springs.
