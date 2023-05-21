Insider Buying: Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU) CEO Buys $115,000.00 in Stock

Sidus Space, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) CEO Carol Marlene Craig bought 500,000 shares of Sidus Space stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,000 shares in the company, valued at $115,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Sidus Space Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ SIDU opened at $0.25 on Friday. Sidus Space, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.22 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 million. Sidus Space had a negative net margin of 179.84% and a negative return on equity of 214.31%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sidus Space, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sidus Space in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sidus Space during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sidus Space by 185.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 92,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 59,900 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Sidus Space during the third quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Sidus Space by 17.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 175,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 26,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Taglich Brothers reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Sidus Space in a report on Monday, March 27th.

Sidus Space, Inc, a space-as-a-service company, engages in the design, manufacture, launch, and data collection of commercial satellite worldwide. Its services include satellite manufacturing; precision manufacturing, assembly, and test; low earth orbit microsatellite; payload integrations; launch and support services; space-based data services and analytics; precision computer numerical control machining and fabrication; Swiss screw machining; wire cable harness fabrication; 3D composite and metal printing; and satellite deployment and microgravity testing and research services, as well as services related to electrical and electronic assemblies.

