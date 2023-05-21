Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.
Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $154.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.55.
In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.
Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.
