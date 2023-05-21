Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Synaptics from $165.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $82.04 on Thursday. Synaptics has a twelve month low of $67.73 and a twelve month high of $154.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.41, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Synaptics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to reacquire up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,350 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total value of $161,136.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,506.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 5,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $576,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,891,276.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after buying an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

