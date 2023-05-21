ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK) CEO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

ECB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECBK – Get Rating) CEO Richard J. O’neil, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of ECB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 26,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,460.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ECB Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ECBK opened at $10.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. ECB Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.52 and a 200-day moving average of $14.81.

Institutional Trading of ECB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ECBK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in ECB Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ECB Bancorp by 20.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its holdings in ECB Bancorp by 8.1% in the first quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 160,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in ECB Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in ECB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth about $253,000. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ECB Bancorp

ECB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Everett Co-operative Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including certificate of deposit accounts, IRAs, money market accounts, savings accounts, demand deposit accounts, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts.

