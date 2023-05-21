StockNews.com Begins Coverage on REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Posted by on May 21st, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

REGENXBIO stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNXGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $48,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Receive News & Ratings for REGENXBIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REGENXBIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.