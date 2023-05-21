StockNews.com Begins Coverage on REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

RGNX has been the topic of several other reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of REGENXBIO from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Chardan Capital decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $61.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of REGENXBIO from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $40.00.

REGENXBIO Price Performance

REGENXBIO stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.49. REGENXBIO has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $35.73.

Institutional Trading of REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO ( NASDAQ:RGNX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.29 million. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 49.69% and a negative net margin of 246.50%. The business’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.62) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that REGENXBIO will post -4.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 742.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 960 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in REGENXBIO by 189.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in REGENXBIO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of REGENXBIO in the first quarter worth $48,000. 80.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include the NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors, and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

